Dear Abby: Grandchild born to widow calls another man 'Daddy'

DEAR ABBY: My grandson passed away three months before his daughter was born. When she was 6 months old, her mom moved in with her new boyfriend. We were allowed visits for a couple of years, but then that stopped, so we had to take the mom to court to get visitation again.

We learned our visits had been stopped because we referred to her boyfriend by his name instead of "Daddy." We are not allowed to tell our grandchild who her father is. At what age should a child be told the truth, and how is all this going to affect my granddaughter? -- TRUTH TELLER IN THE SOUTH

DEAR TRUTH TELLER: Your former daughter-in-law may prefer her little one call her boyfriend "Daddy" because the man is the only father figure your granddaughter has ever known. The time for her to be told all the facts would be when she's old enough to understand the information AND her mother chooses to tell her about her biological father. The truth should not negatively affect her.

DEAR ABBY: I have begun high school and I love it, but I'm bumping into friend problems. My new friend has many other friends in one big friend group, and she's inviting me to join them. I barely know these people, and some of them make me uncomfortable, but I still eat lunch with them sometimes. I don't want to be rude to my friend, but I am unsure if I want to join this group.

I have a separate friend whom I met in middle school, and I have reason to believe that I am his only friend. He eats lunch with me and my upperclassmen friends. They ignore him while he talks to me about the things we like. I am afraid I'm hurting him by making more friends. Any advice? -- STRESSED TEEN IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR TEEN: New relationships take time to develop. With time, as you and your new classmates get to know each other better, you may feel more comfortable with them. If that doesn't happen, you may want to make other plans for lunch.

That you have been including your middle school friend during those lunches I think is loyal, caring and compassionate. Doing so is not "hurting" him. If he's unable to integrate and become part of the group, no law says the two of you must have lunch with those people every single day. Consider alternating lunches with other students so you can widen your circle of friends. Friends are treasures. The more of them you have, the richer your life will be.

