Dear Abby: Golfer's vaccination status complicates weekly outings

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem with one player in our weekly golf group. He hasn't been vaccinated and won't wear a mask. Our group is mostly older players who all share golf carts. Everyone in the group has been vaccinated except this one person.

As the group coordinator, I prearrange the foursomes every week. Several of the players have informed me they do not want to share a cart with the unvaccinated person. In some cases, they have paid additional cart costs in order to avoid riding with him. As you can imagine, it becomes a problem for me trying to put the groups together each week. How should I handle this? -- SPORTSMAN IN ARIZONA

DEAR SPORTSMAN: Poll the entire group about how they feel about riding with an unvaccinated person. If the majority of the players are uncomfortable sharing a cart with him, tell him he will have to reserve his own cart and ride solo if he wishes to continue participating in the group. If this seems harsh, perhaps those members who don't mind riding with him -- if there are enough of them -- would agree to ride with him permanently. You won't know unless you ask.

TO MY READERS: The eight days of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begin at sundown. (Very EARLY this year!) Happy Hanukkah, everyone! A joyous Festival of Lights to all of us. -- LOVE, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0