Dear Abby: Glib food comment eats at woman who's battled weight

DEAR ABBY: I had weight-loss surgery three years ago and lost 134 pounds. Two years later, I traded addictions and became a problem drinker. During this time I met a man, but my drinking came between us and we broke up. I stopped drinking three months ago. He contacted me and, when he found out I had quit drinking, we had lunch and talked and we are now dating again.

After a week of dating, he said, "I notice you are eating more than when we dated before. Have you stretched out your stomach?" I said, "No, because I'm no longer drinking, I now eat three meals a day." He said, "I sure don't want you to gain back all that weight you lost!"

My feelings are very hurt and I'm even a bit angry. I really do like him. What should I say to him that will convey my feelings? I want to stand up for myself without being crass. -- TRYING AGAIN IN ARKANSAS

DEAR TRYING: The next time you are face-to-face, say, "I would like to revisit something you said to me recently. You said, 'Have you stretched out your stomach? I sure don't want you to gain back all that weight you lost!' It was really hurtful. Surely you know I don't want to gain back all the weight either, nor do I intend to. But if eating healthfully means I'll carry a few more pounds than I did when I was drinking, you will either have to accept it or I will have to stop seeing you."

DEAR ABBY: I frequently get together to play cards with a small group of women from my gated community. The newest member, however, never stops talking and becomes surly if she doesn't win. We all find her annoying and try to avoid playing at her table. When we gently told her the nonstop chatter and constant complaints are distracting, she told us she has no intention of changing. "Take me as I am, or don't associate with me," she has said.

Abby, since we don't want to give up the games or play behind her back, we HAVE to associate with her. In a social setting, she is more bearable and, at heart, is a good and generous person. Advice? -- ANNOYED IN FLORIDA

DEAR ANNOYED: This good and generous motor-mouthing poor sport has given you your marching orders. Do nothing behind her back. Tell her once more -- directly -- that her constant talking during the games is distracting, and that if she persists, she will no longer be welcome to join you for cards. And yes, it may end your social relationship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0