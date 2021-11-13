 Skip to main content
Dear Abby: Gift to friend ends up for sale online
Dear Abby: Gift to friend ends up for sale online

Dear Abby

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I used to collect vintage dresses, many of which I bought online from retailers for several hundred dollars each. I reluctantly sold some on consignment after a breakup -- you know, "out with the old, in with the new." But I kept ones that were beautiful works of vintage art.

A friend of mine (I'll call her "Gabbi") likes to sew, and I offered her one of the dresses I'd been hanging onto, to wear or craft with. I wanted her to turn it into something meaningful for herself instead of keeping it buried in my closet.

Last weekend we had lunch. When I asked her how it fit or what she planned to do with it, she told me she had given it to someone I don't know to sell on a clothing resale site. I can't help but feel angry. I know I gifted it to Gabbi, but I think what she did was rude. If she had asked me if it was OK to give it away, I would have asked for it back.

How do I stop harboring this feeling? Every time I think of her now, I get upset. The next day, after our lunch, we went to an estate sale and Gabbi brought up this other person again -- "I should have invited 'Bethany' so she could find merch to resell." I think Gabbi is oblivious about how she makes other people feel. What do you think? -- TAKEN ABACK IN ALABAMA

DEAR TAKEN ABACK: You generously tried to help Gabbi by giving her the dress, but unless you specified that it was a collectable item and if she couldn't use it you wanted it returned, you shouldn't blame her. From my vantage point, it seems Gabbi is generously trying to help a friend who needs to make some money. I hope you will let go of your disappointment because if you can't, you may destroy a valued relationship.

DEAR ABBY: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school's football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It's hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I'm proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him? -- PROUD OF HIM IN THE WEST

DEAR PROUD OF HIM: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.

