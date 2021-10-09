Dear Abby: Generous friend ready to cut off assistance

DEAR ABBY: I have a long-distance friend I met online 10 years ago. I took pity on her because she was nearly destitute, and I have been helping her pay her bills. She's visited me a number of times, and I care about her a lot. However, her constant requests for money are starting to make me uncomfortable. (She can't work for health reasons, and there's a major scarcity of social services or competent care in her Rust Belt locality.)

I do not want to continue enabling her. I have tried suggesting she move closer to her sister, seek better care, etc., but she doesn't have the motivation. I have a hard time saying "no" to people. I got married recently, and I don't want this situation to negatively affect my relationship with my wife.

In my friend's current emotional state, I'm afraid if I end my friendship with her, she'll never recover from the emotional trauma. She even tattooed my name on her wrist so she'd see it every time she wanted to cut herself, like she used to do before we met. What should I do? -- TIED TO HER