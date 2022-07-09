Dear Abby: Friend runs background check on old classmate's boyfriend

DEAR ABBY: Even though I have lived in a different state for many years, I've remained in touch with a female friend I'll call "Tina" from high school, mostly via text messaging. For the last 12 years, I have been in a relationship with a man who has been very good to me. We are not married and we don't live together.

When I first met him, he told me that many years ago, when he was very young, he had been involved in several barroom brawls and had been arrested more than once. He recognized that his abuse of alcohol was at the root of his problem and decided to quit drinking. Over the years he has worked hard to turn his life around, and he hasn't been in any sort of trouble since.

I believe everyone deserves a second chance. However, I told him that if he decided to resume drinking and/or got arrested for any reason, I would have nothing further to do with him. He hasn't. I didn't share that information with Tina because it really isn't any of her business.

Unbeknownst to me, Tina decided to conduct a background search on my boyfriend. One day, out of the blue, she sent me his "mugshot" and other details from 40 years ago, asking me if that was him. I can't believe she did that, and I feel like it was crossing the line. I can't comprehend what she hoped to accomplish. How would you advise me to handle this situation? -- SIMPLY STUNNED IN FLORIDA

DEAR STUNNED: I would advise you to lose your "friend" and keep the man with whom you have the relationship. Tina was a furlong out of bounds to send you the information without first discussing it with you. She may have done it in an attempt to "warn" you, or perhaps because she's jealous. Whatever the reason, she owes you an apology -- if you are still speaking to her, that is.

DEAR ABBY: I may stop going to an auto mechanic I have used for several years because of mistakes he made diagnosing problems on my daughter's friend's car. He advised her to get another car, but a different mechanic replaced the spark plugs and the catalytic converter, and the car is fine. Should I tell him why I'm not coming back or just drive off into the sunset and let it go? -- FIXING TO CHANGE IN OHIO

DEAR FIXING: Let it go. If the mechanic contacts you and asks why he hasn't seen you, tell him the truth -- that you no longer trust his judgment after the bum steer he gave your daughter's friend.