Dear Abby: Former spouses ready to try again after 16 years

DEAR ABBY: I reconnected with my ex-husband, "Liam," a year ago, 16 years after our divorce. (We hadn't seen or talked to each other during that time.) He's remarried with four kids; I am single with two kids. We got married when we were young, but we're now in our early 40s. We know what we want or don't want in a partner, and know what we will/won't put up with, etc.

Liam is still legally married, and I have been single for a year. He and his wife have been separated almost two years. We have been intimate, which I feel has brought us closer together. We are very compatible. We get along well, have the same religious beliefs and we're both vegetarians. We had a long talk about our future a few days ago and whether we should try to get back together. Both of us feel the same way. We're still very much in love with each other after all these years.

Should we try to get back together when the time is right, or should we leave the past behind us and let it go? Any advice is greatly appreciated. -- SECOND CHANCE IN GEORGIA

DEAR SECOND CHANCE: No one can decide FOR you whether you and Liam should try to reconcile "when the time is right" -- which I assume means when he is divorced from his current wife. I can offer this advice: As appealing as the idea may seem right now, do not do it until you have had joint counseling with a licensed marriage and family therapist to resolve any lingering issues that "might" crop up.

Also, if Liam is really contemplating offloading his current missus, he needs to consult an attorney who specializes in family law so he will be fully prepared for the battle that's sure to lie ahead.

DEAR ABBY: My wife is part of a Christmas cookie exchange with her sisters-in-law and her mother. Three of them make beautiful, tasty cookies. The other one's cookies aren't very good, so the others don't put them on their trays. Instead, they happily accept them and then "give them away."

I believe someone should reach out to this woman and "gently" suggest she make a different kind of cookie so she isn't wasting her time, energy and money. I have been told to stay out of it. Your thoughts? -- WASTE OF COOKIES IN NEW YORK

DEAR WASTE OF COOKIES: Ideally, the woman might want to know that her cookie isn't well-liked. In the real world, however, her feelings might be hurt. You have been outvoted. Right now, everybody's happy. If the temptation to say something becomes overwhelming, put a "good" cookie in your mouth and keep it shut.

