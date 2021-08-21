Dear Abby: Former drug user looks for a way out of toxic relationship

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 39-year-old woman in a toxic relationship with my boyfriend of almost seven years. We had a child together but lost custody due to drug use during my pregnancy. Even though we don't have our son, and he treats me badly, I feel I have to stay with him because we have gone through so much together.

A couple of years ago, I got dentures because I ruined my teeth when I was using, and now I'm afraid no one will want to be with me because of them. So I'm stuck in a relationship that isn't good for me. It's embarrassing to have dentures at such a young age, and I don't know how I will be able to meet someone who can see past them and my drug history so I can be in a healthy relationship that I deserve. I feel like my only choices are to stay stuck in this toxic relationship forever or end up alone. How do I move past my insecurities so I can be happy for once? -- EMBARRASSED IN ARIZONA

DEAR EMBARRASSED: You have successfully battled drug addiction, so you are clearly not unused to "challenges." I applaud you for what you have accomplished, and others should respect you for it, too.