Dear Abby: Filth threatens early end to rekindled relationship

DEAR ABBY: I recently got back in touch with an old flame from 12 years ago. We never dated in the past because he was an alcoholic and not in a good place. A month ago, he added me on Snapchat, and we picked up right where we left off. He has been sober for three years, has a steady job, a house and a good support system. We spend hours on the phone and have a lot in common. I was excited to see if our friendship would evolve into something more, and he also wanted to see if we could be more than friends.
Abby, I went over to his house and it is filthy. It's not cluttered, just dirty -- like it needs a very good deep cleaning. He has a large dog in the house, so the place smells very bad. I wouldn't sit down on any of the furniture, and I couldn't wait to get out of there. What do I do? Do I tell him how I feel about his house and see if he's willing to change, or must I end the relationship we are starting to build? I don't want to settle, but I don't want to miss out on what could turn into a wonderful relationship. -- PUT OFF IN IOWA
DEAR PUT OFF: It is entirely possible that this man doesn't realize how dirty his home, furniture and dog have become because he is used to living that way. You have no choice but to tell him he needs a cleaning crew for his home on a regular basis, and his dog needs to be bathed and groomed regularly for the sake of the health of the animal. If he's willing to listen to you, it could turn into a wonderful relationship. If he isn't, it's better to find out now, don't you think?
DEAR ABBY: I have been living with a secret for more than 17 years. I have a little sister and brother who think I'm their cousin. My father doesn't want me to tell his wife or them the truth: He'd had an affair with my mother while he was engaged, and I was the result.
My father and I stopped talking a year ago. Since I no longer have to worry about disappointing him, I feel this is the right time to tell them. What do you think? Can I tell them now and possibly start some type of relationship with them? They're in their mid- to late-20s now. -- SECRET CHILD
DEAR SECRET CHILD: Because your half-siblings are now adults, I see no reason why you must remain silent and continue to protect your father. However, because you have NOT had a close relationship with them, I am cautioning you that your news may not be received warmly or regarded as "good" news, particularly by their mother.