Dear Abby: Fiance sees video and pics from the bachelorette party

DEAR ABBY: I'm about to get married to a wonderful woman. We have been together for 16 years and have two precious kids. Recently, we were treated to bachelor and bachelorette parties, a week apart. Although we all know that what goes on during them isn't real, it's over once you walk out the door.

Well, my fiancee has pictures and videos of her celebration. I knew what "could" have happened, but only in my imagination. Seeing these images, I now find myself constantly comparing myself to the performers. Even though I had told her that the fantasy shouldn't come home in any way, she says there's nothing to hide -- which is why she had the pictures and videos done. Am I overreacting? The wedding is still going to happen, by the way. -- FANTASY VS. REALITY

DEAR F.V.R.: While the fact that your fiancee brought home "souvenirs" is regrettable, you are going to have to let go of your anxiety. Regardless of what went on at her bachelorette party, and I know some of them can become pretty wild, you must remember that the men the bride and her attendants interacted with were HIRED for the occasion. (Just like the performers at yours were.) If this has truly affected your self-esteem, you may have to add one more item to the cost of your nuptials -- some sessions with a therapist to help you straighten out your thinking.

P.S. I sincerely hope your precious children never get their hands on that video.

DEAR ABBY: When someone gives a gift to someone, shouldn't it be opened in the presence of the giver? My 12-year-old daughter ran cross country, and after the season ended, there was a banquet. At the banquet, several kids approached the coach and gave him cards. We gave him a gift certificate. When my daughter gave him the envelope, he laid it down with the other cards and said, "thanks." I think he should have opened it and read the contents while my daughter was standing there (my daughter would have been so pleased). What do you think? -- LISA IN COLORADO

DEAR LISA: Once a gift is given, it belongs to the receiver to do with as he or she pleases. Your daughter's coach was under no obligation to open the envelope in your daughter's presence. If he recognized the envelope contained more than good wishes, he may have wanted to spare the other athletes embarrassment if they could not afford to be as generous as your family.

