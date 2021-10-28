Dear Abby: Female workers prefer to maintain professionalism

DEAR ABBY: My co-workers and I want to know how to handle customers who ask us out. We are an all-female staff at a liquor store, and our job is kind of like being a bartender without pouring drinks. Our customers are happy to see us after a long day at work and sometimes misinterpret our excellent customer service skills as flirting and ask us out.

It is sometimes a very uncomfortable situation because we are paid to be kind and don't know how to say no without causing a loss of business for our company or possibly putting ourselves in a dangerous situation. Can you give us some guidance on how to delicately handle these moments? -- ON THE JOB IN MISSOURI

DEAR ON THE JOB: A polite turndown to the invitation would be, "Thank you for the compliment, but I never date a customer. It's against the rules."