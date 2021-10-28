Dear Abby: Female workers prefer to maintain professionalism

DEAR ABBY: My co-workers and I want to know how to handle customers who ask us out. We are an all-female staff at a liquor store, and our job is kind of like being a bartender without pouring drinks. Our customers are happy to see us after a long day at work and sometimes misinterpret our excellent customer service skills as flirting and ask us out.
It is sometimes a very uncomfortable situation because we are paid to be kind and don't know how to say no without causing a loss of business for our company or possibly putting ourselves in a dangerous situation. Can you give us some guidance on how to delicately handle these moments? -- ON THE JOB IN MISSOURI
DEAR ON THE JOB: A polite turndown to the invitation would be, "Thank you for the compliment, but I never date a customer. It's against the rules."
DEAR ABBY: I am looking for advice about whether I'm violating any ethics while walking my dogs. I walk my two dogs almost every day so the dogs can perform their business. I always pick up what they leave behind, as I don't like having any dog's business left on my lawn. During these walks, I pass trash containers on the street that belong to my neighbors. Sometimes I place my dog's business in their trash containers. Since my walks are long, it's not convenient to carry the used bags all the way home. Is this wrong to do? -- DOGGY BUSINESS
DEAR DOGGY: What you are doing is a big no-no. Many homeowners feel as territorial about their trash receptacles as you do your lawn. If you think I'm exaggerating, let a few of those homeowners catch you in the act. Readers, do you agree with me? One of my staff members feels that if the container is on the curb awaiting pickup, there is no harm.
DEAR ABBY: A friend brought a birthday cake to the restaurant where we were all meeting, and served it after the meal. I voiced my concern that it wasn't fair to the restaurant, since we used extra tableware and dishes for the cake, and deprived them of a possible dessert order. Is what she did acceptable? Or was I out of line to say something? (We left a large tip.) -- NO DESSERT
DEAR NO DESSERT: If your comments dampened the joy of the occasion, you should have kept your mouth shut. Bringing a cake to a restaurant for a special occasion happens often. However, the polite way to handle it is to first check with the restaurant to be sure they don't have a policy against it.