Dear Abby: Family's help with child care comes at a cost

DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of four (soon to be five) young children. It is exhausting. My husband helps as much as he can, but sometimes we both need a break. My parents offer to watch the kids. The problem is, my parents and I have opposite political and world views. Sometimes they'll say things to my children like, "You're such a ditzy girl, you better find a good husband!" Or call a former president "the devil." My husband and I have VERY different opinions than they do, and we worry about their influence on our children. But, honestly, sometimes we need their help. I don't think they can keep their opinions to themselves, but I don't want them anywhere near my kids, either. Is it hypocritical to accept their help? -- DIFFERENT VIEWS IN NEW JERSEY