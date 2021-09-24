Dear Abby: Family navigates complexities of Asperger's syndrome

DEAR ABBY: I'm a minor living at home with my parents and my brother. Everything's pretty stable. Mom works, but she isn't gone all the time or anything like that. However, I have a lot of problems with my dad.
He has Asperger's syndrome, and his behavior has caused many issues for me. The least of them is that every time I try to talk about any concern I have (with him or not involving him), he takes it personally and makes it all about himself. This and other emotionally invalidating behaviors have been happening for as long as I can remember, and it makes me feel guilty about my feelings.
I have been going to therapy to deal with my father problems, along with other mental health issues. My therapist has been encouraging me to feel sympathy for how much anxiety my dad has to deal with. Mom tells me he really does love me and it's just the Asperger's syndrome that is getting in the way. But I'm tired of hearing about how hard things are for him, and I don't think I should pay him any respect for his feelings if he doesn't give me any. His behavior is especially hurtful while I'm struggling with various mental health issues. Do you have any advice? -- GIRL IN TURMOIL
DEAR GIRL: Yes, I do. Listen more carefully to what your therapist is trying to convey. You share something in common with your father; you both have diagnosed mental disorders. What you expect from him may be beyond his ABILITY to give. This is a sad situation, but the sooner you accept it, the less often you will look to your father for the emotional support he is unable to provide. When you need to discuss your issues, talk to your mother or your therapist, and you may find the support you are seeking.
DEAR ABBY: I'm having trouble with feelings I probably shouldn't be having about someone. She's always walking around in her underwear when I come over. I like it, of course, but I'm not sure if it is meant to tease me or if I should act on it. I'd really appreciate your help. -- CONFUSED IN THE EAST
DEAR CONFUSED: A positive message of the #MeToo movement has been that when there is a shadow of a doubt, a person should COMMUNICATE to avoid any unfortunate misunderstandings. In this case, it would be appropriate to ask this woman why she walks around in a state of undress when you are there, because you are not sure how to interpret the message it sends. DO NOT ACT ON ANYTHING UNLESS HER RESPONSE IS THAT IT WOULD BE WELCOMED.