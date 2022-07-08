Dear Abby: Family drama intensifies with dog's disappearance

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have inherited four dogs from relatives. I was out of state for a month (my husband was home) when two of them were dognapped, driven 42 miles away and abandoned in the wilderness. I suspected who had done it right away, but when I heard where the dogs had been abandoned, I knew without a doubt. We were lucky: One dog was microchipped, which eventually led him back to us. Both were cared for by rescue foundations until I could bring them home.

The person who did it is our son's girlfriend -- and the mother of his child. We are appalled and feel betrayed and sickened. My son admitted he knew she had done it. He showed remorse and gave a heartfelt apology. She has completely avoided us, with no admission or apology.

Should we press charges for stealing our dogs and abandoning them? They live on our property in a home we own, and pay nothing to live here. She and I used to be close. Now my husband and I no longer want to have her around. All trust is gone. Please advise me how to deal with this. -- VICTIM IN OHIO

DEAR VICTIM: Did the dogs do anything to threaten the girlfriend or your grandchild? If the answer is yes, then those animals present a danger. If the answer is no, tell your son you plan to press charges against his girlfriend for theft and animal cruelty, and you expect him to corroborate that she was the perpetrator. If he refuses, give them a date by which they should be off your property.

DEAR ABBY: My husband passed away seven years ago. My oldest son, "Danny," is 29 and is getting married. He has one brother, "Adam," who is 19, and they have always gotten along. I'm really upset that Adam wasn't asked to be in the wedding party, at least as a groomsman.

I'm sure my husband, if he were alive, would have had a talk with Danny about this -- especially because ALL FOUR of my husband's brothers were in our wedding party as well as his best friend. I'm upset that I have to bring it to Danny's attention, but I need to address this without making him mad. What's your opinion? -- MATTER OF SCRUPLES

DEAR MATTER: Scruples may have less to do with this than budget restrictions or Adam's young age may have. By all means, mention this to Danny but, after that, refrain from meddling. Your wedding was yours; this one is Danny's and his fiancee's.