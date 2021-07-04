 Skip to main content
Dear Abby: Expectant mom wants to scale back Christmas celebrations
Dear Abby: Expectant mom wants to scale back Christmas celebrations

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I just found out I'm pregnant with our third child, a "surprise" baby. We're due Christmas week, but we're scrambling to get our already stretched finances in order. We're trying to cut back on expenses by taking no vacations this year, budgeting food expenses and embracing second hand and hand-me-downs.

I told my husband I'd like to forgo giving the adults' Christmas presents this year. We have a large extended family with multiple kids, and it's a strain anyway. He was upset and said he would rather keep giving the presents, even though it could save up to $2,000. Add that cost and the giving birth/new baby cost, and it's just too much.

I took the stance that we're all parents now with financial responsibilities, some are retired and don't need anything (my parents' favorite refrain), and some are financially strained because of job problems from COVID. Focusing only on the kids just makes sense. What do you think? -- DELIVERING ON CHRISTMAS

DEAR DELIVERING: I agree that it's not only time to trim your gift list, but also necessary. With the new baby arriving during the Christmas holidays, his or her needs must take priority, at least this year and probably longer. Make sure the adult relatives know well in advance and there should be no hurt feelings.

DEAR READERS: I'm wishing you a happy and healthy Fourth of July! Please drive carefully and celebrate safely. -- LOVE, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

