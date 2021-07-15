Dear Abby: Errant expression leads to yearslong misunderstanding

DEAR ABBY: I have always suffered from what I now know is social anxiety disorder. When I have to attend a large family function, I'm extremely nervous and miserable. As a result, sometimes I have had a sour expression on my face (although I didn't realize it). At a gathering several years ago, I guess I inadvertently gave what appeared to be a dirty look to the in-law of a family member. I didn't mean to be rude, but I was extremely nervous.
Since then, this person has made a sarcastic remark about me on a family video, and another time as I was walking out of a family member's home, they made a face or gesture behind my back. (I realized it later because I was wondering why the person I was saying goodbye to looked past me at them and laughed.)
I regret what happened and constantly replay the event and beat myself up over it. However, I feel this person has more than made up for it by their actions. I'll be required to see this person for years to come. Apologizing is not an option, as the two of us now have a seething dislike for each other. Do I have a right to give myself a break for this? -- ANXIETY SUFFERER
DEAR ANXIETY SUFFERER: If someone was offended by a "look" they perceived, they should have approached you and asked what it was about when it happened. Surely other of your relatives know about your discomfort being in groups and could have explained to the person that the expression on your face wasn't directed at them. Regardless of how you feel about this individual, because you are going to encounter the person with some regularity, it would be in your interest to quit stewing, make the "gesture" (not obscene!) and straighten this out.
DEAR ABBY: When six of us women got together for lunch, one gal brought copies of her mother's newly published book of poetry. The book was $20. After describing the book and her mother, she offered one to each of us to PURCHASE! We're not poor, but I thought she showed poor taste by pushing this book on us. We all bought one because we felt obligated. What's your opinion about what she did? What would have been a tactful way to refuse? -- DUMBSTRUCK
DEAR DUMBSTRUCK: You could have thanked the woman for offering the book, told her you are sure it was "wonderful" and refused by saying, "But I'm just not into poetry!"