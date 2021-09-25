Dear Abby: Engaged couple eager to live on their own

DEAR ABBY: I am a 25-year-old woman. My fiance is 26. Both of us live at home with our parents but have decided to move out in a few months to an apartment. Although his parents have given their blessing, my parents are against it and keep trying to change my mind.

Abby, I have been wanting to leave for years. Both of us are experiencing tension living at home with our parents and trying to get along as adults. We feel it's time for us to move out, and we also crave our freedom. We are tired of my parents not regarding me as an adult capable of making her own decisions. What should I do? I don't want them getting in the way on move-in day. -- GROWN WOMAN IN MISSISSIPPI

DEAR WOMAN: It's time for you and your fiance to sit down together with your parents. Tell them you love them, but you are no longer minors. You are both well into adulthood, and it is time for you to live independently. Then give them the date you plan to move your belongings and stick to it. A way to ensure that they won't get in your way on moving day would be to enlist the assistance of some friends to help you make the move.