Dear Abby: Dysfunctional relationships collide in workplace affair

DEAR ABBY: I'm a supervisor at my job and have feelings for a married man who also works here. He's lonely and looks to me for attention, companionship, sex and to listen to his troubles. We have only had sex once, but I know I cannot continue this "relationship."

It breaks my heart because I care for him deeply, and IF he was single, this is someone I could actually have a relationship with. I have already told him I won't accept any more of his offers to walk me home, and to quit texting me. He's open with his wife regarding dating other people. It seems she's also "talking" to another man outside of their marriage.

Am I delusional to think he will leave her for me? Would he have the same problems with me that he has with her? He has difficulty expressing his emotions, but I think he still loves his wife. I know their marriage is broken, and it's not my job to fix it for them or to push him to choose me over her. It should not have to be this way.

Please, I would appreciate any advice you can offer. By the way, I'm also married, but my husband lives 7,000 miles away. After seven years, his immigration status still needs to be resolved. I'll probably ask him for a divorce, because, even though I care about him, I'm no longer in love with the man I married. He knows I have been dating someone because I told him. -- IN KNOTS IN NEW YORK

DEAR IN KNOTS: You didn't mention whether there are policies in your business about fraternizing, but if there are, then what you have been doing could get you fired. You have already started disengaging from this office romance, so please continue to do that.

Because of the unique circumstances of your marriage, you have some serious decisions to make. Do not drag your co-worker into it. IF there is the possibility of a future with him, he also needs to decide if he is satisfied with the status quo before making any other commitments. I know you are lonely, but for your sake and his, back off.

DEAR ABBY: I lost a friend about two months ago. During the early morning hour of his death, I was having breakfast alone, and I had the light on in my dining room. All of a sudden, the light went out and then came back on. Abby, the only power that went out was the light over my head. I am a science person. I do not believe in mystical things. Now I am not so sure my friend wasn't communicating with me. I cried. What do you think? -- MISSING HIM IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR MISSING HIM: I think if it comforts you to believe your friend was reaching out to you as he passed to the next realm, you should hold onto and treasure that thought. If it doesn't do that, let it go and dwell on the wonderful friendship you two shared.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0