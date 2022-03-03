Dear Abby: Drug abuse, bad finances derail caregiver's life

DEAR ABBY: I'm conflicted about a relationship I have developed with a 77-year-old lady I'll call "Martha." I have been acting as her caregiver.

For the first three years, I was addicted to pain pills, which Martha and I both get. I was so strung out I didn't realize what kind of person she was. She expects me to be there every free minute, which, under different circumstances, would be fine. But I have a husband and a dog. I have since gotten sober, while Martha is still strung out. She threatens to destroy my life if I won't do what she wants, and I'm scared to quit because we have loans together.

How do I start having a healthy balance with her and my life? Now that I'm sober, I realize how badly she has been treating me the whole time. Can you please advise me how to distance from her? -- SOBER WOMAN IN GEORGIA

DEAR SOBER WOMAN: For the sake of your sobriety, your relationship with Martha must end. Do not allow yourself to be blackmailed into continuing one with her. She needs to find another caregiver, and you need to find another job. Because your name is on those loans, you may be obligated to pay them off if she doesn't. This is why you should discuss this mess with an attorney. That Martha still abuses her meds means you may have some leverage.

DEAR ABBY: Three weeks after I met my love, he proposed. We were married four months later. We hadn't discussed finances, but he did know my income was higher than his. (We are both retired and were widowed when we met.)

After nine months of marriage, we got into some financial problems, and instead of sitting down to discuss it with him, I did what I usually do when I get scared: I bolted. I asked him to leave and filed for divorce.

Since then, I have realized that I still love him and want him in the last chapter of my life. I know I hurt him, and I want to make it up to him, but he's afraid I'll ask him to leave again. I also love his family and miss them all very much. I would never hurt him again. We have been talking, and he has a girlfriend and doesn't want to hurt her. Advice? -- ANOTHER CHANCE IN FLORIDA

DEAR ANOTHER CHANCE: You blew it. Your former husband has moved on since the divorce, as evidenced by the fact that he has a new lady in his life. Learn from his example and move on with yours, because it doesn't appear he will be coming back anytime soon -- if ever.

