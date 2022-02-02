Dear Abby: Divorced father hopes to reenter daughter's life

DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife and I were divorced seven years ago. It was my doing. I had two affairs, the second of which resulted in my current marriage. I have always regretted my actions and the pain it caused, and I vowed to never make that mistake again.

My ex is happily remarried, but here's the problem: We have a daughter in her late 20s who seemed to adjust to our situation quickly. However, her mother has turned our daughter against me to the point where she has cut off all contact. It has been nearly three years and it eats away at me every day. Her mother has completely brainwashed her. I recently found out my daughter is pregnant, which has made it worse.

As it stands, I'll have no contact with my grandchild, while my ex rubs it in my face. Abby, I've never said a bad word about my ex, even though I know she's not a good person. She has used people, stolen, cheated and lied most of her life and apparently continues to do so. She's told outright lies about me to our daughter and others.

I have admitted my misdeeds, but my ex can't or won't do the same. I want to expose her, but I know I can't if I want any hope of reconciliation with my daughter. How can I talk to my daughter, at least to get closure? -- SAD DAD IN OHIO

DEAR DAD: Send your daughter a REGISTERED letter telling her how much you love her and congratulating her on her pregnancy. At the same time, without pointing fingers at your ex-wife, which might only further alienate your daughter, explain that some of the things she may have been told about you aren't true and you would like to discuss them with her. Then cross your fingers and hope she agrees.

DEAR ABBY: We have a neighbor who likes to go out with us to the casinos, restaurants and various other places. This is doing her a favor, but she never contributes toward the transportation. When we go out with other couples, we alternate driving or help to pay for fuel. All we get from her is, "Thank you. Let me know when you're going next time."

I know she reads your column. I hope she reads this and realizes this sounds like her and takes the hint. What do you think is the best way to handle this situation? -- ALWAYS THE TAXI

DEAR ALWAYS: Your friend may be an avid "Dear Abby" reader, but what if -- heaven forbid -- she misses the column today and doesn't see your letter? The "best" way to handle this would be for you to take the bull by the horns and address the problem directly with her.

