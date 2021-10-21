Dear Abby: Discovery of ring complicates imminent engagement

DEAR ABBY: Over the weekend, while I was cleaning and reorganizing our bedroom, I found the engagement ring my boyfriend plans on proposing to me with. I didn't know he was planning to ask the big question, and I'm thrilled that he is going to. I haven't even hinted that I know anything is going on because I don't want to ruin the surprise more than I already have.
My problem is, I hate the ring he chose. It's beautiful, but, Abby, it's so big. I like dainty jewelry, and it is the complete opposite of anything I would ever choose for myself. What do I do? I love this man with my whole heart. He's my best friend, and we have been there for each other through the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. We have great communication and always keep things completely honest between us. I suppose I should suck it up. He chose this ring for me, and I don't want to hurt his feelings. Please tell me what to do. -- DISAPPOINTED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Congratulations on your upcoming engagement. Your problem is unique because most of the letters I receive about engagement rings come from women who are disappointed that the stone is so small. However, if the size of the stone in the ring your boyfriend is giving you makes you uncomfortable, your response -- after an enthusiastic "YES!!!" -- could be, "But, darling, this stone is so large we will have to hire an armed guard to accompany me if I wear it outside the house. Are you sure it's WISE for me to wear this every day? I would be very happy with something more modest, you know." (It's worth a try.)
DEAR ABBY: We gave our daughter-in-law a $100 check for her birthday, as she is hard to shop for. That was 11 1/2 months ago. When we went over there the other day, we saw our check stuck to the fridge door. Of course, it is now stale. Her birthday is coming up in two weeks. Any suggestions of what we should do this time? -- MEANS WELL IN ARIZONA
DEAR MEANS WELL: Point out to your daughter-in-law that you noticed the check you gave her for her last birthday hadn't been cashed, and ask why. Take your cues from her answer. If she doesn't need the money, send her a nice card she can plaster onto her refrigerator next to the outdated check.