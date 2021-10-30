Dear Abby: Dirty shoes create stink in clean home

DEAR ABBY: I've been with my wonderful husband for 15 years. I currently work from home with our small children, ages 4 and 1. I have a "no shoes in the house" policy (always have), but my husband prefers to wear shoes in the house. We have bought numerous pairs of sneakers to be used as inside shoes, but he often wears them outside to mow the grass or run to the gas station.
I do my best to ignore when he leaves dusty boot prints on the floors, but every now and then I call him out on it. When I do, my request is met with rage. He later calms down and apologizes with the excuse, "I just don't like being told not to wear my shoes in the house."
It's a 15-year-old problem that's not going away and I just don't know who is right. My husband feels his shoes are clean. I struggle to keep my home clean because my little ones are running around. His disregard seems so disrespectful. He's overall not a disrespectful person. I'd love an unbiased expert opinion on what's what. -- BAREFOOT IN MONTANA
DEAR BAREFOOT: Your "wonderful" husband may not be a disrespectful person overall, but in this case, he is being self-centered. With a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old crawling around and playing on the floor, he should be more considerate because there is no telling what he's tracking in from that run to the gas station. I assume that the dusty footprints are something you are in charge of cleaning up. Perhaps that's a chore he should assume if changing his shoes is too big an inconvenience for him. He may be a prince in other areas of your marriage, but in this one he is acting like a rebellious teenager.
P.S. I wonder if keeping a supply of disposable shoe covers by the door for him to slip on might mitigate the problem. Who knows?
DEAR ABBY: I am 48 and married to a widower in his early 60s. Not long ago we moved into a 55-plus community. The problem is, every time we meet someone, they ask my husband why he robbed the cradle. I'm sick of hearing it. My husband is a warm, caring, loving man, who just laughs and says, "Yep!" How can I rebut those comments when they come, because my husband doesn't seem to be able? He wants everyone to like him, so he never makes waves. -- NOT FROM THE CRADLE
DEAR NOT FROM THE CRADLE: The comments aren't meant as an attack on your marriage. The next time someone says it, pipe up and say, "We were BOTH old enough to know what we wanted!"