Dear Abby: Dinner-and-drinks invite makes teetotaler uneasy

DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Dan," and I do not consume alcohol, mostly because of our family history. Several years ago while Dan was at a work event, a consultant, "Ken," took him and some co-workers out for dinner. Ken ordered a bottle of wine for the table. Not wanting to cause a scene, my husband drank the glass poured for him. Now Ken has invited Dan and me to join him and his wife for an evening out, and he wants to "meet early for drinks."

Dan is sure Ken will buy another bottle to share. I think Dan should give Ken a heads-up beforehand. Dan thinks it would be rude to refuse a drink and doesn't want to have to go into an explanation as to why we don't. We don't care if the people we are with drink alcohol. Is there a polite way to decline without offending? Should it be ahead of time or at the restaurant? -- RESPECTFULLY DECLINE

DEAR RESPECTFULLY: It is perfectly acceptable to refuse alcohol. For various reasons, many people forgo "the grape" (and the harder stuff) these days. If a server asks your husband what beverage he would like, your husband should state his preference -- be it sparkling water, a soft drink, a juice drink, etc. There is no shame in it, and it isn't rude. That the host is providing alcohol is not a mandate to indulge, particularly if the guest has a problem with it. If Ken pushes, Dan should simply tell him the two of you generally prefer not to drink alcohol.

DEAR ABBY: A bunch of kids on my high school soccer team continually and intentionally mispronounce my name as a joke. I have corrected them on many occasions, but it only made it worse. They think it is hilarious, and my coaches don't do anything about it. I don't know what to do. -- ANNOYED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ANNOYED: Try ignoring it. However, if that doesn't stop them, recognize that ridicule isn't humor. In fact, it can be construed as a form of bullying. Because you have spoken to the coaches and they refuse to intervene, talk with the school principal about it. And if that doesn't solve your problem, your parents should have a meeting with the administrator and put a stop to it.

DEAR READERS: I'm wishing you a happy, healthy 2022. Whew, folks! I can't believe we made it so quickly through 2021! I will join you tonight toasting a new year that will be a less stressful year for all of us. If you are celebrating this evening, please take measures to protect not only your own health but also the safety of others.

LOVE, ABBY

