Dear Abby: Daughter's relationship choices disappoint mom

DEAR ABBY: I have a 23-year-old daughter, "Julia," who I am close with. She has been in a relationship with "Joey" for four years and living with him for the last 16 months. Joey's a great kid who hasn't had a lot of support in his life. I have been like a mother to him, and we are very close. He works hard, earned a college degree and plans on a career in law enforcement. I love him like my own.

The issue is, Julia has been working a part-time evening job. She works with a man I'll call "Nick," who is 10 years older and has a child. She has started having an affair with him. She claims to love Joey but is "torn" because she's bored and wants to "have fun." I am upset and devastated.

From the sound of him, Nick doesn't have many great qualities. I believe she's making a grave mistake and risks losing a great future. I have tried getting her to see it, but I don't think I'm getting through. Should I continue or back off and see what happens? I feel like I am betraying Joey because I know about this. -- TORN-APART MOM