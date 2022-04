Dear Abby: Dad signals he may bring girlfriend to guys weekend

DEAR ABBY: My father, who has been a widower for 17 years, has been dating a woman on and off for 12 years, a couple years after my brother and I left for college. My brother and I have never cared for her, but we live three hours away from them in opposite directions now. We figure if he's happy, then it's none of our business. I try not to be rude, but I simply do not enjoy spending time with her.

I've been planning an out-of-state sports weekend with my dad and brother. I have been looking forward to it, because with three small kids, I have little time for these kinds of activities. I got us all tickets and hotel rooms, but my brother now has to skip it because of a family medical issue.

Dad has just hinted he may bring his girlfriend to take my brother's spot, because "she's upset and not talking to me because I didn't take her to my brother's son's birthday." I can't imagine a more excruciating weekend.

I told him plainly, "I expected this to be a 'guys' weekend." But, like always, he was cagey, and I'm terrified he is going to show up with his girlfriend. How can I impress upon him that I don't want her to use my brother's unused ticket because I do not want to spend the weekend with her? -- BAD SPORT IN OREGON

DEAR BAD SPORT: Is your dad unaware of how you feel about his lady friend? The solution to your problem would be to tell your father that while you are pleased he has found happiness with this woman, you do not enjoy her company, which is why he doesn't see more of you.

While you're at it, tell him what it is about her that you cannot tolerate. Then "remind" him that her presence would change the character of the "guys weekend," and if he plans to bring her, he will spend the weekend alone with her -- your treat -- because you, too, will change your plans.

DEAR ABBY: The season of pleasant weather and outdoor concerts is approaching. Invariably, we end up sitting by the chatterboxes. These folks seem oblivious to anyone else, including the performers and the rest of us who want to enjoy the performance. I realize these are free concerts, but I don't want to have to listen to these rude people. Any suggestions for silencing them so we can hear what the rest of us came for? -- DISGUSTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR DISGUSTED: Keep your tone civil. You might ask, "Would you please talk more quietly? We are trying to enjoy the performance." However, if they aren't receptive to your suggestion, consider moving as far away from them as possible.

