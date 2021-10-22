Dear Abby: Couple struggles with elderly cat's declining health

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been together 39 years, and we generally get along very well. We've always had dogs and cats, and we currently have two of each. While my wife loves all animals, I'm a dog person. I don't dislike cats, but I don't really care for them. The cats and I tend to ignore each other.

We have one who's 20 years old. While he doesn't appear to be in any pain, I suspect he has dementia. He has poor balance. He stumbles into walls and cabinets and has fallen down the stairs a number of times. Recently, he has been peeing in my den and garage. That, I can't ignore.

I think it's time to put the cat down. My wife is calling me cold and heartless. I think when I've lost my mind enough to pee in my den or garage, I hope someone will be compassionate enough to help me go. I'm starting to hate that cat. -- FAVORS DOGS IN EL PASO