Dear Abby: Couple reconnects but can't rekindle the past they had

DEAR ABBY: I met a man, "Gabe," 30 years ago. We had a very good time together. We dated some and even traveled occasionally. I liked him a lot but, when we met, I was divorced and looking for marriage. He was not. I moved for my job, and met and married someone else. Gabe did call to keep in touch for several years, but the calls stopped. I never forgot him.

My husband passed away four years ago, and then COVID hit. Feeling the loneliness of lockdown, I wrote letters to people I hadn't heard from in years. Gabe's was one such letter. He called me after he received it, and we reconnected. We have enjoyed each other's company off and on since then.

I would love to have a deeper relationship with him. Unfortunately, he regards me as nothing more than a friend. He is intelligent, quick-witted, well-traveled and still very handsome. I enjoy his company very much. I've wanted to tell him how I feel, but I don't want to jeopardize what we have together. So here I am, now in my 60s, feeling lost and not knowing how to handle my desire to be with him. What do you think? -- LONG HISTORY IN FLORIDA

DEAR HISTORY: If you are looking for more than you already have with Gabe, you are wasting your time. Gabe is satisfied with the relationship just as it is. If he wasn't, believe me, he would have mentioned it. If what you need is someone to "nest" with, you will have to look elsewhere. Sorry, he isn't it.

DEAR ABBY: I renovated and moved into my girlfriend's house a year ago, to the tune of $80K. We have been together 12 years and agreed that although neither of us wants to remarry, we should stop paying two mortgages because we are nearing retirement and should save money.

She has an old cat that is peeing all over the house. She says, "What do you want me to do about it?" I'm asking her to help me figure something out, but after more than a year of dealing with her cat peeing on everything from my children's beds to the carpets, nothing has changed. What can I say to get through to her that this is ruining our home and potentially getting people sick? I can't have guests over because of the smell. -- FRUSTRATED OVER THE FELINE

DEAR FRUSTRATED: You and your girlfriend should discuss this with the cat's veterinarian to find out if the animal's behavior is age-related and can't be controlled or a behavioral problem that can be corrected. Please don't wait to do it! You have my sympathy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0