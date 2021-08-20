Dear Abby: Couple needn't agree on after-death wishes

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I disagree about our arrangements after we pass away. I would like to be cremated and scattered at a location with wonderful memories, like where we honeymooned. He wants a full funeral and to be buried in our hometown, 2 1/2 hours away from where we have been living for almost 20 years.

I don't have a lot of love for our hometown, and am estranged from my family. When I asked why he would want to be buried there, he joked that his kids won't come to visit him wherever he is, so at least his high school buddies can come to the cemetery, drink a beer and toast him.

I do not want to waver from being cremated. I feel the land is for the living. But I also worry it would be regarded as odd not to be in the same plot. Now I joke that I hope I die first because I don't want to have to honor his wishes. It's not a joking matter, though, and I'd appreciate advice about our disagreement. -- STILL ALIVE IN MICHIGAN