 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Capstone Homes

Dear Abby: Common dog-walking habit raises stink with readers

  • 0
Dear Abby

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I'm responding to your request for comments about your answer to "Doggy Business" (Oct. 28). Please IMPLORE your readers not to put their dog's poop in their neighbor's garbage cans, even if the cans are on the street. This may seem harmless, but I live near a park and daily dog walkers use my trash can like it's a public service.

My garbage quickly fills with endless poop bags, sometimes between five and 10 a day. Garbage is collected only every other week in my community. I'm sure your readers can do the math. Then I end up having to work around all this poop, and not only does my garbage can perpetually stink to high heaven, but I have to be judicious with what I throw away myself.

Rough materials will rupture those bags and poop gets all over the inside of the can. I'm currently saving up to modify my property's retaining wall so I can keep the receptacles away from the street, but I'm at the mercy of dog owners until I can afford this renovation.

Please, if you have a dog, be a good neighbor. Be responsible for its waste. If you don't want to carry it, get your dog a harness or pack with a pocket, and dispose of it in your own can when you get home. -- PEEVED IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

People are also reading…

DEAR PEEVED: I advised "Doggy Business" that disposing of his dog's waste in neighbors' garbage cans is a big no-no. After asking for readers' thoughts, an AVALANCHE of responses descended. The vast majority agreed with me, expressing disdain at the practice and explicitly sharing the messy, smelly details of their experiences.

Some areas require trash be placed in a large, sealed plastic bag in the receptacle. When garbage collectors pull the bag out, the small poop bags can spill out and the contents disperse onto the street. Worse, if the bags are thrown into a neighbor's garbage container AFTER collection, those bags remain at the bottom and smell for days.

Readers, encourage dog walkers to take a larger bag with them or wear a fanny pack with multiple compartments to transport their pets' "souvenirs" back to their own home.

A farmer has found a crafty way to get his flock of 10,000 turkeys home safely each night - by teaching his sheepdogs to herd them. Steve Childerhouse, 47, said his two border collies had a surprising "natural instinct" to round up the game birds, which are destined for British dinner tables this Christmas. The ex-shepherd, who has worked in agriculture for 35 years, says canines Pip and Tilly can bring the feisty fowl to heel in 45 minutes at his award-winning Norfolk farm. And despite the slightly unusual appearances, Steve says his well-trained sheepdogs view herding the festive birds as just another "job to do". He said: "We had the dogs for sheep, and obviously they've got that instinct to round up, so as soon as they see the turkeys, they do that as well. "As they're farm dogs, they know they've got a job to do." Steve said that when he began using rescue dogs Pip and Tilly, both five, to herd the turkeys at Whews Farm in Norfolk, they were initially a little "frightened". But after a few attempts, the hounds began to get to grips with the task of controlling the massive flock. He said: "They were a bit intimidated by them, in a way. "Tilly was a bit frightened of them. You sort of had to put a lead on her and drag her into them. "But after a week or two, they got to know what they needed to do." The two border collies have their work cut out on Steve's 35-acre estate as he uses "old-fashioned", free-range methods to cultivate his birds. During the day, the turkeys are allowed to roam through a mixture of woodland and grassland, where they enjoy a fairly "natural" existence. But as evening draws in, Pip and Tilly have to guide the 10,000-strong flock into a large wooden barn where they're safe from predators, under Steve's watchful eye. He said: "We've got a lot of woodlands, so they live naturally out there - as natural as we can have them, really - while keeping them secure from foxes. "Previously, we had been shutting them in ourselves, but the border collies are very gentle at herding them." While his dogs can keep the large birds in check most of the time, Steve says there are occasions when the turkeys will gang up on Tilly and Pip. He said: "There's the odd time when you'll be watching them, and the turkeys will be chasing the dog. "It's quite funny when you're watching it. The older the turkeys get, the more they'll stand up to them. Though Steve's methods may seem unorthodox, he says he's not the only member of the farming community who has managed to train dogs to round up Turkeys. He said: "We're not the only people who use dogs - there are others. But for us, it's just normal." It's estimated that people across the UK will eat 10 million turkeys during the festive period. The tradition of eating the large game birds, native to North America, is believed to stretch back to the reign of Henry VIII.

DEAR ABBY: Should aging parents have to pay their children to take them to appointments or elsewhere? -- WONDERING PARENT

DEAR WONDERING PARENT: I'm guessing you and your spouse did plenty of "chauffeuring" before your children had driver's licenses. The "child" who suggested it should be ashamed of themself.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Contact with nature reduces feelings of loneliness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)