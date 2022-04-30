Dear Abby: Childhood sexual abuse puts woman on a difficult path

DEAR ABBY: I'm a widow in a new relationship. I was molested for years by an older sibling. When my behavior became troublesome -- skipping school, becoming antisocial -- I was sent to a reform school for several years. The sibling was sent into the army.

When I was released from the school, I drifted into worse relationships and into the sex trade. I got out of that after six months. I've always felt like a "good girl," but the past haunts me. I used to talk about the abuse constantly. It was always in the back of my mind. It still pops up on a regular basis, but I have not told my new partner.

A friend once told me that people don't need to know everything about you, and I believe that. Some folks blamed me for the abuse, although it started before I was 8. Sometimes I feel I should tell my partner, as it does affect my behavior -- I have low self-esteem, etc. I've had counseling, but it didn't help me. When I confronted my abuser years later, he told me it was my problem.

Do I need to share this to be completely honest about who I am? I have never felt "normal." It's as if I'm carrying a dreaded secret. Any advice? -- GOOD GIRL IN WASHINGTON

DEAR GOOD GIRL: What you suffered as a child was not your fault. You needed counseling then, not blame. Because you didn't receive it at that time, it isn't surprising your problems followed you wherever you went.

I cannot decide for you whether you should reveal your history to him. I can, however, strongly recommend that you contact the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). When you do, you will be talking with a trained counselor who can guide you. Nothing you confide will be a shock to that person, and you may be put in touch with help in your local area.

The RAINN website is rainn.org and its toll-free phone number is 800-656-4673. Please don't wait to reach out. Everything is confidential.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a lovely woman for 40 years. I recently found out that five years into our marriage she had an affair with a friend of ours. It lasted several weeks, during which they would meet at our house over the lunch hour.

My wife does not know this friend, having recently found religion, has confessed to me. I had suspected it for a few years. Should I tell her I know or just go on as though nothing happened? -- IN THE KNOW IN ILLINOIS

DEAR IN THE KNOW: I cannot guess what justification this "friend" has given for trying to clear his conscience by telling you something that could destroy your marriage. The punishment for his guilt should have been the burden of carrying it to his grave without sharing it with you. If his confession will erode your relationship with your wife, tell her what you were told so you can talk it through.

