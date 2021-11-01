Dear Abby: Caregiver gets a hand, but kids foot the bill

DEAR ABBY: My mother has had serious health problems lately. She had a brain tumor that was successfully removed. Four weeks later, she needed major colorectal surgery. I stepped up and used my vacation and sick time to care for her. I don't earn a lot of money, but I make enough to support myself.

During Mom's illness, my car broke down, and my brother offered to get it repaired since I was with her 24/7 for about six months. I was grateful because I didn't have time to manage that situation. He returned the car to me with an itemized bill for around $3,600, and I repaid him on a monthly basis.

When the bill got down to about $1,200, he told me that he'd taken a collection from our family and the rest of the debt was forgiven.

Abby, I just learned he didn't take a collection from "our family." He took a collection from my CHILDREN. I don't want to list all the reasons why this is upsetting. My children are adults. I did not pay for their college. They're all self-supporting and have made their own way in life. I'm very proud that they stepped up to the plate when my brother rolled them, but I didn't raise my kids expecting them to take care of me or support me in any way.