Dear Abby: Boyfriend's 'chatty' habit makes girlfriend jealous

DEAR ABBY: I've been going out with this guy for a couple of months. The problem is, he has to ALWAYS talk to every woman he sees -- from a two-second conversation to a several-minute conversation. He doesn't even know 99% of them.

When we go to a store, I feel like I'm invisible. He'll walk away from me and start talking to women. I don't trust him completely because sometimes he flirts or says something that could be taken in a sexual way, and I worry that one of these women could take it like he's interested in her.

I don't want to break up with him. I love him. But I feel I have reason to be jealous. I wish I was the only girl for him. Please give me advice. -- NOT NUMBER ONE IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR NOT NUMBER ONE: If you have discussed this with him and it persists, listen to your intuition. If he loved you, he would not be chatting up other women. If a man makes you feel like you are not No. 1, get rid of him before he destroys your self-esteem.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married for six years. When I met my wife, we decided she'd move into my home with her teenaged boys. I told them upfront how important it is to me to keep a clean home. When they come home from college, they leave a mess in the kitchen, and it drives me crazy. This has been going on since we married, and I'm ready to tell my wife they are not allowed back into my home.

I have reminded them many times about cleaning up after themselves, but their mess continues. I'm close to losing my temper over it. It angers me to see grown men in my home do this. It feels like they are blatantly disrespecting me. When I was away for a year, my wife constantly complained to me about their lack of cleanliness as well. Am I in the wrong? -- TASKMASTER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TASKMASTER: You are not wrong. Remind the "boys" -- without exploding -- that you have asked them repeatedly not to leave the kitchen in a mess after they use it. Then tell them -- without exploding -- that if it happens again, they will have to arrange for other accommodations when they visit.

It goes without saying that your wife should back you up on this. They should also ask their mother if there is anything else they can do to be helpful when they visit -- like wash the towels they have used and make up the beds with fresh linens before they return to school.

