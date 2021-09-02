Dear Abby: Boyfriend sets 'Do Not Disturb' policy for visit to ex

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating a great guy for a year and a half. For eight years before we met, he dated a woman with teenage daughters. He never had children, so they are as close to his own kids as he will ever have. He was recently invited to the graduation party of one of the daughters. It will be a weeklong trip, since they have moved across the country. He intends to stay awhile and visit with the girls and his old girlfriend. I'm grudgingly OK with that.

The part I'm having real trouble with is that he told me he won't call or text me the entire week that he is gone. He has apologized in advance but says he wants to concentrate on the girls and have a break from everything. We usually talk every day, and this seems extreme, especially because he will be spending a week with the woman who broke up with him and left him heartbroken (his words). He realizes his behavior isn't normal and assures me we are OK, but I'm so hurt. Am I right to be this upset, and how do I get past this? -- SILENT TREATMENT IN ILLINOIS