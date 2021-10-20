Dear Abby: Aunt ready to offer advice to childless niece

DEAR ABBY: My niece "Jane" is married to "John," who doesn't want children. Before she met John, Jane always loved children. She says he was traumatized by the toxic relationship between his parents and their subsequent divorce. John's father told him often that he and his siblings caused the divorce.

John refuses to have a vasectomy, despite the fact he doesn't want children, and insists that Jane use an IUD to prevent a pregnancy. I think it's the height of selfishness. Three of my closest friends married men who didn't want children. After age 40, they were all divorced. The men then went off, married younger women and all of them have several children. My girlfriends express extreme bitterness over being childless.

Abby, I'm afraid Jane will meet this same fate. Should I talk to her about my concerns? And what do you think about John's unwillingness to get a vasectomy? -- DISAGREEING IN DALLAS

DEAR DISAGREEING: What John's father did by denying his own part in his divorce and placing the blame on his children was unconscionable. It was also a lie. Children do not cause divorces -- their parents do.