Dear Abby: Aunt fears her nieces are in danger at home

DEAR ABBY: I'm concerned for my sister and her three young daughters. She has been married to "Rick" for 10 years. After she recently discovered he has inappropriate feelings toward children, she kicked him out of their home.

Rick has gotten counseling and therapy and tells her it's no longer an issue. CPS got involved, so he isn't allowed to be alone with his daughters. My sister allowed him back in their home with the understanding he wouldn't be alone with the girls. She now realizes he still has a problem, and she's considering divorce to keep them safe.

I'm concerned because she is conflicted. She thinks he'll get better after more intense therapy, but I'm afraid this is his way of not losing access to his girls. I think she should cut all ties to keep her daughters safe. What can I do to help my sister make the better choice for her and her daughters, who are under the age of 10? -- WORRIED SISTER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR WORRIED SISTER: As long as your sister's children are minors, their mother must protect them, and that includes ensuring they are not alone with their father. Their safety must be paramount. She doesn't appear to realize how difficult pedophilia is to treat. That's why it's important for her to talk with a mental health professional and CPS. Her first allegiance must be to her vulnerable girls, who may need therapy themselves at this point.

DEAR ABBY: My younger daughter, "Bree," recently moved back into my home after her graduation from university. She's very opinionated and wants things her way. My other daughter, "Tami," will be visiting and would like to bring along her new Yorkie, which is fully housebroken. I don't mind as long as the dog stays off the furniture.

Bree doesn't like animals indoors (because of negative experiences with a prior roommate's dog) and has forbidden it. I let her know that this is MY home and she may not "forbid" anything. It blew up into a huge thing, and now Tami has second thoughts about her visit and wants to cancel. Help! -- FUR BABY FIASCO IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR FIASCO: Inform Bree, whose sense of entitlement is eyebrow-raising, that she owes her sister an apology for the way she behaved. Reiterate that this is YOUR home and you, not she, will decide who may visit. Then set a realistic date after which Bree should be living independently, because if you don't, she may wind up ruling your roost.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0