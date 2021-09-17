Dear Abby: Advice to graduate leads to major falling-out

DEAR ABBY: I have been in my second marriage for almost 20 years. My wife came with two grown children, who each have two kids. I have tried to be the best family man I could, and a father and grandfather who treated them like they were my own.

My wife's daughter "Diana" recently disrupted everything after I gave her daughter (my granddaughter) some financial advice after she graduated from college. Diana not only went off on me, but also lied to her children about me and has shut me and my wife out of their lives. I'm crushed and trying not to lose the relationships with Diana's kids. I don't feel I did anything wrong. The advice I gave was sound and nothing a professional would disagree with. Please advise. -- HURTING FROM HELPING

DEAR HURTING: You have my sympathy. This may be an unfortunate example of "no good deed goes unpunished." Because Diana refuses to discuss the matter, the breach she has created isn't fixable. If you are successful in maintaining a relationship with the grandkids, you may eventually find out what set your wife's daughter off. In the meantime, you and your poor wife must accept what has happened and do your best not to allow it to further disrupt your lives.