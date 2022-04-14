Dear Abby: Accepting grandma irked by intolerance of others

DEAR ABBY: My adult granddaughter, "Kaia," is in a relationship with "Jenny." Jenny's stepmom doesn't believe in gay marriage or homosexuality. I'm having a hard time dealing with the fact that Jenny's family doesn't accept Kaia or allow her in their home. Kaia is excluded from all holidays and family functions.

I don't know what to do or say to her about this. They are getting married in two months, and Jenny's family is still shunning her. How do I deal with these "holy rollers" who use the church as a reason to hate my granddaughter? I don't want to die knowing she'll have a miserable life ahead of her. Please help me. -- SUPPORTIVE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SUPPORTIVE: If Jenny's family are truly good Christians, they may not dislike your granddaughter. They may be following a misguided directive to love the "sinner" but hate the "sin."

I cannot advise strongly enough that Kaia and Jenny discuss the ramifications of that family's stance BEFORE they marry. I am surprised Jenny would attend family gatherings from which Kaia is excluded. If this continues after the marriage, it could damage their relationship. A counselor at the nearest LGBTQ center would be helpful in facilitating this discussion.

Be as supportive to your granddaughter and Jenny as you can so they know you're always in their corner. Encourage them to cultivate their own "chosen family" as they move into their future.

DEAR ABBY: My husband, who is in his 60s, wears a baseball cap all day, every day, to hide a bald spot on the back of his head. He has worn that same dirty cap for two years and even wears it to work. He wears it in the house and only removes it when he is sleeping. I have suggested he wash it or replace it, but he refuses and he makes a tsk-tsk noise when I tell him I don't think it's healthy to wear something filthy on your head for two years. -- DISGUSTED IN FLORIDA

DEAR DISGUSTED: You are correct; it isn't healthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, moderate exposure to sunlight increases vitamin D levels in the body, which is not only beneficial to good health, but it also encourages hair growth. Your husband is doing himself no favors by constantly wearing that (dirty) baseball cap, especially indoors. If he does it because he's self-conscious about his bald spot, there are products that can minimize it, and effective surgical options if he would be willing to spend the money.

