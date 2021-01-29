Dancer pines for partner who's devoted to another

DEAR ABBY: I am a middle-aged divorcee. I recently took up ballroom dancing -- which has been a long-held dream, and I'm enjoying my life. There are few single men my age around, however. Most of the available men are 20 years older or 20 years younger.
From Day One, I have had a crush on one of the few men my age in the dance group. We eventually became best friends, spending all our free time together. I soon learned that he is married, but separated and looking to divorce. However, he has a crush of his own, and he talks to me about her constantly. We have so much in common, but he only has eyes for her.
I realize it isn't healthy for me to pine away for someone who doesn't think of me the way I think of him. Yet walking away would mean losing my dance partner and best friend and going back to sitting out dances, watching from the sidelines, or worse, sitting alone at home.
Do I maintain the status quo and suffer in silence over his rejection? Or would it be healthier to move on, upend my life and isolate myself from him when I have no other circle of friends to support me? -- DANCING AWAY IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR DANCING: Because of the pandemic, leave things as they are -- for now. However, as soon as it's feasible, find another dance group -- or two -- to join. If you do, you will establish other relationships with both women and men, and have a better chance of finding what you're looking for.
DEAR ABBY: My friend from church casually mentioned that he and his wife recently helped themselves to several buckets of sand from a national park. I'm beside myself trying to understand how they can justify pillaging a natural resource so they can pretend they are at the beach. It's beyond selfish and just plain wrong. What can I say to convince them to return it? Can you help me navigate this conversation while still maintaining the friendship? -- SHOCKED IN HAWAII
DEAR SHOCKED: Start by pointing out to your friends that there are serious penalties for doing what he and his wife did. I ran your letter by my former personal assistant, Winni, who lives in Hawaii. She informed me that, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, stealing sand from the beaches is not only against the law, but also punishable with fines of upwards of $100,000.