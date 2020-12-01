COVID causes rift between nurse's boyfriend, his sister

DEAR ABBY: I am a nurse in New York City. My boyfriend lives in Philadelphia. During the height of the pandemic, we didn't see each other because I worked on a COVID unit and contracted the virus. His sister became very controlling and kept urging him not to see me -- which brought me great pain. I was extremely lonely, and for months, the only people I saw were my co-workers.
At the end of May, my boyfriend and I began seeing each other regularly. Because he sees me, his sister refuses to see him, making me very sad. His mother died two years ago.
When his family tries to plan things, his sister either comes late or doesn't show up. If I'm invited, she says she doesn't want to be in the same room as me. I spend a lot of time with my boyfriend and his older father, who he now lives with.
I feel like we have to plan things around this sister. I want my boyfriend to spend time with his family, but she's extremely controlling when everyone else in the family seems excited to see me. -- UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATION
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: I am assuming that if you are again working that you are tested regularly for COVID and therefore in no danger of giving the virus to anyone. Because there has been so much misinformation spread during the pandemic, many people are being extremely cautious -- and rightfully so.
If you had a good relationship with your boyfriend's sister before the pandemic began, recognize that she acts the way she does because she's afraid for her life, so stop personalizing it and judging her for it. She has a right to protect herself, even if it seems irrational to you.
DEAR ABBY: I was at the zoo with my daughter enjoying an ice cream cone. At the next table over, a man was berating his daughter, yelling at her for saying no to his girlfriend. He said things like, "I'm going to bust your butt so hard you won't sit for a week." It was hard to sit there watching a dad verbally and emotionally abuse an innocent 4-year-old. Is there anything I could have done? -- HELPLESS IN UTAH
DEAR HELPLESS: You might have attempted to distract the father by saying something to him to the effect that parenting can be frustrating at times. But beyond that there was nothing you could do to intervene. Berating and threatening his little girl won't cause her to like or accept the girlfriend. Quite the opposite, in fact.
