College graduate seeks ways to boost English vocabulary

DEAR ABBY: I am a 26-year-old college graduate. I immigrated here in 2001, so English is my second language. I have no accent, and I have been doing well in my life overall, except I score low on reading and written communication when I take exams.
I'm intelligent and a quick learner, but my vocabulary is kind of limited, and it makes me feel stupid, especially when I don't score well on exams. I try to read, but I don't always have the time. Do you have ideas on how I can improve my vocabulary or do better on exams? -- SMART BUT FEELS STUPID
DEAR SMART: I know someone who, like you, immigrated to the United States in her early 20s after having spent her first 17 years in Russia. From there she went to Italy, where she learned to speak Italian. From there she came to the U.S.
When I asked her how she learned English, she told me it was by watching American television. If there was a word she didn't understand, she would look it up in a dictionary. Not only can this be fun, I have heard others say that's the way they learned English.
She also read books in English with a dictionary by her side. Audiobooks could be helpful, too.
DEAR ABBY: My 11-year-old niece sometimes calls my 7-year-old son fat, which hurts him to the core. He's very close with his cousins, and we get together a lot. I have talked to my sister on numerous occasions about it.
My son knows it's not OK to make fun of how others look, and he doesn't understand why she says these mean things to him. She's old enough to know better. -- FED UP IN WISCONSIN
DEAR FED UP: Because your sister refuses to teach her daughter consideration for the feelings of others, or reprimand her when she's cruel and hurtful, see less of the two of them and spend more time with the other cousins.
DEAR ABBY: When I take my dog for a walk, I always carry little doggy bags and pick up his business. I live in a residential neighborhood with alleys behind the houses. After my dog does his business, I pick it up and often throw the tied-up bag in a trash can along the alley. Is it illegal to put things in other people's trash? -- CONSIDERATE IN COLORADO
DEAR CONSIDERATE: Whether it's illegal in your community is something you should check locally. I can't speak for everyone, some of the homeowners those trash cans belong to would object to someone throwing dog doo-doo in them. My advice is, "When in doubt -- DON'T."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!