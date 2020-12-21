Change in dinner party guest list draws an angry response

DEAR ABBY: I've known my friend "Ashley" for a lot of years. She is single. Several years ago, I introduced her to another couple, the "Smiths." We all have a lot in common and take turns inviting each other for dinner. This group and a couple of other couples are the only people in my social circle I have seen periodically during this pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Ashley invited my husband and me and the Smiths for dinner. Three days before the dinner, Ashley sent me a text that the Smiths will be bringing another couple, and she wanted to be sure it was OK with us. I called her immediately and told her that with the spike in COVID cases, I wasn't comfortable having a close dinner with a couple who wasn't in my social circle. She said she was "sorry," meaning if I didn't like it, my husband and I could stay home.

I'm extremely hurt and angry and am losing sleep over this. I feel Ashley should have asked us BEFORE adding this other couple to our dinner. I feel like sending her a letter saying that no friend should treat another friend like this, that I guess she's not really a friend and end the relationship. My husband is stopping me from sending such a letter. Am I overreacting? -- ANGRY IN OREGON