Carpenter's Column: What’s that you say about social distance?

I ran into my ol’ buddy Lamar the other day. I was out for a walk in the neighborhood when I saw him approaching from the other direction. My eyesight is better than his. I waved. He didn’t.
Instead, he slowed his stride and squinted to see what fool would be waving his direction.
He grinned when he recognized me, but then he put up his hand to stop my approach. “Better not come too close,” he said. “I don’t feel well.”
I said, “Bell? I don’t hear a bell.”
“I didn’t say ‘bell’,” Lamar said. “I said I’m not feeling well.”
“I can’t tell, either,” I said. “But it does look like it’s kissing up to rain.”
Lamar said, “What sort of pain are you talking about?”
“Cane? I don’t need a cane,” I said. Why does everyone think I need a cane. Sure, my knees are shot and I use the handrails when I use the stairs, but I don’t need a cane. If I had one, though, I might have used it to clobber Lamar for the suggestion.
We paused then to calculate how to close within hearing distance. It’s not a simple calculation. Most of my hearing loss is in my left ear (.22 magnum target practice without ear protection... that and standing too close to the speakers at rock concerts). Lamar’s hearing loss is similar in both ears (heavy equipment operator before there were closed-in cabs).
So there we stood, him with both hands cupping his ears forward while I cupped my right ear toward him.
He nodded and pointed and said, “Bikes.”
“Spikes?”
“Bikes!”
“Kites?”
You have free articles remaining.
A convoy of children on bikes and scooters swept up from behind me and dipped and chattered like jays as they weaved around me and Lamar.
I nodded. “Oh. Bikes,” I said. “How’s Juanita?”
“What?”
“Juanita,” I said, louder. “How’s Juanita?”
“Probably next Tuesday,” Lamar said. “If it doesn’t snow.”
A couple with five dogs on leashes rounded the bend behind Lamar.
I pointed with my chin. “Dogs.”
Lamar shook his head. “Don’t own one.”
“Behind you,” I said and pointed. Lamar turned and stepped aside to allow the pack and their people pass. “Dogs,” he said.
I looked at my fitness tracker. “Well,” I said. “I better get going.”
“Snowing? Naw,” Lamar said. “Maybe tomorrow, but not today.” He started walking when I did. We passed each other like we were sliding along hospital walls.
“Let’s get together when this all blows over,” Lamar said.
I was going to ask him what he meant about “buying ketchup,” but it looked to me like it was going to snow, so I kept moving.
And one parting note. Matt Ridley writing in the March 21 issue of the U.K.’s Spectator wrote: “In the midst of our misery let us be thankful for one thing; unlike many plagues, this one spares children.
Take care.
