Carpenter's Column: What happens when humans hibernate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are. — Mason Cooley

A man is himself — plus the books he reads. — Unknown

You think your pain and heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, or who had ever been alive. — James Baldwin

Do not read, as children do, to amuse yourself, or like the ambitious, for the purpose of instruction. No, read in order to live. — Gustave Flaubert

Wherever I am, if I’ve got a book with me, I have a place I can go and be happy. — J.K. Rowling

Sometimes, you read a book and it fills you with this weird evangelical zeal, and you become convinced that the shattered world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book. — John Green

No two persons ever read the same book. — Edmund Wilson

Reading takes us away from home, but more important, it finds homes for us everywhere. — Hazel Rochman