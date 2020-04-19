Carpenter's Column: What happens when humans hibernate

Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are. — Mason Cooley
A man is himself — plus the books he reads. — Unknown
You think your pain and heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, or who had ever been alive. — James Baldwin
Do not read, as children do, to amuse yourself, or like the ambitious, for the purpose of instruction. No, read in order to live. — Gustave Flaubert
Wherever I am, if I’ve got a book with me, I have a place I can go and be happy. — J.K. Rowling
Sometimes, you read a book and it fills you with this weird evangelical zeal, and you become convinced that the shattered world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book. — John Green
No two persons ever read the same book. — Edmund Wilson
Reading takes us away from home, but more important, it finds homes for us everywhere. — Hazel Rochman
Reading is everything. Reading makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something. Reading makes me smarter. Reading gives me something to talk about later on. Reading is the unbelievably healthy way my attention deficit disorder medicates itself. Reading is escape, and the opposite of escape; it’s a way to make things up, and it’s a way of making contact with someone else’s imagination after a day that’s all too real. Reading is grist. Reading is bliss. — Nora Ephron
I read a book one day and my whole life was changed. — Orhan Pamuk
You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend. — Paul Sweeney
A book is a garden carried in the pocket. — Arab proverb
What a miracle it is that out of all these small, flat, rigid squares of paper unfolds world after world, worlds that sing to you, comfort and quiet and excite you. Books help us understand who we are and how we are to behave. They show us what community and friendship mean; they show us how to live an die. — Anne Lamott
Words can be like X-rays if you use them properly—they’ll go through anything. You read and you’re pierced. — Aldous Huxley
When I look back, I am so impressed again with the life-giving power of literature. If I were a young person today, trying to gain a sense of myself in the world, I would do that again by reading, just as I did when I was young. — Maya Angelou
There is a great deal of difference between an eager man who wants to read a book and a tired man who wants a book to read. — Gilbert K. Chesterton
Once you learn to read, you will be forever free. — Frederick Douglass
Always read something that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it. — P.J. O’Rourke
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!