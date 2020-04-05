Carpenter's Column: Rivers, lakes, streams and bayous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The large and small. Trickles. The ephemeral, the flooded. The wide and the deep and the shallow. When we look for life on other planets, we look for water. Just like we do on this one.

Trips to Lake Mohave were special events for our family. Mom would make a big picnic lunch. She included her delicious fried chicken that she had prepared the night before. Dad gathered the lawn chairs, umbrellas and the ice chest while we three squirrelly kids put on our swimsuits and our flip-flops and found our towels and swim fins and goggles and buckets and shovels and . . . and . . . Dad said he carried less gear ashore at Iwo Jima.

We piled into the pride of the fleet, our 1962 baby blue Cadillac Eldorado, and headed for the lake. The trip took less than hour to reach Katherine’s Landing, with its marina and picnic ramadas and a swimming area cordoned off from boat traffic.

Along the way, Dad would explain the difference between a lake and reservoir. He had worked on Davis Dam behind which Lake Mohave had formed. He talked about the history of the dams on the Colorado River and the need for water storage and flood control. I was more interested in my snorkel.