Carpenter's Column: Rivers, lakes, streams and bayous

The large and small. Trickles. The ephemeral, the flooded. The wide and the deep and the shallow. When we look for life on other planets, we look for water. Just like we do on this one.
Trips to Lake Mohave were special events for our family. Mom would make a big picnic lunch. She included her delicious fried chicken that she had prepared the night before. Dad gathered the lawn chairs, umbrellas and the ice chest while we three squirrelly kids put on our swimsuits and our flip-flops and found our towels and swim fins and goggles and buckets and shovels and . . . and . . . Dad said he carried less gear ashore at Iwo Jima.
We piled into the pride of the fleet, our 1962 baby blue Cadillac Eldorado, and headed for the lake. The trip took less than hour to reach Katherine’s Landing, with its marina and picnic ramadas and a swimming area cordoned off from boat traffic.
Along the way, Dad would explain the difference between a lake and reservoir. He had worked on Davis Dam behind which Lake Mohave had formed. He talked about the history of the dams on the Colorado River and the need for water storage and flood control. I was more interested in my snorkel.
We had made the trip often enough that we were all aware of the turn in the road where you can catch the first glimpse of the lake. Nothing but a sliver of blue visible at the end of an arroyo between two duty hills.
It was a game, as all life is in the backseat of a family car on a hot summer day, to be the first one to say, “there’s the lake.” The declaration was followed by disputes and recriminations until Dad would snap, “Enough! We all saw the lake.”
All chagrined, yet adamant, one of us siblings would hiss, “I saw it first.” Then more pinching and elbowing until Dad’s laser-like glare reflected from the rear view mirror.
I’ve never forgotten the sensation of catching the first glimpse of the lake. I think we’re all that way. Like when you make the drive down to the C.C. Cragin Reservoir and see that horseshoe-shaped lake and know the fishing is good deep on the northern arm. Or Lake Powell. Or the LCR.
Maybe they don’t compare to seeing the Pacific Ocean for the first time. On a breeze you smell and feel the ocean before you see it. Then when you climb the rise that brings the ocean first into view, the sensation of flight comes to mind, an uplifting of the spirit, a widening of the knowable world.
But a glimpse of any body of water alive in the landscape triggers a similar response in everyone. Maybe it’s just our molecular makeup being pulled in response to all those water molecules in one place. Maybe it’s our evolutionary response — it’s good to know the location of the nearest water. Maybe it is aqueous hope.
So, let’s keep our eyes open these days and catch a first glimpse of the water that’s out there just around the bend and over the rise.
