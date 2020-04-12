Carpenter's Column: Do-it-yourself hair coloring for men

Lamar was sitting on the front step when I pulled up. He didn’t move from the step. He just glared at me as I walked up.

“Took you long enough.”

“How do you like my mask?” I struck a pose and smiled. I watched my reflected eyes sparkle in his sunglasses. From Lamar, nothing. I said, “So, what’s the big emergency? Another deep-fried turkey mishap?”

“Funny guy.” Lamar stood. “Look. Before we go inside, there’s something you have to know.”

He stood on the bottom step and looked down at me. He put both hands on my shoulders.

“We’re going into the kitchen. Juanita is in there. I’m coloring her hair.”

I felt my eyes bulge. I felt the urge to run. “Where’s her mom?”

“Charro is out of town,” Lamar said. “It’s not going well.”

“You should have told me over the phone,” I said.

“You wouldn’t have come.”

“You think?”

“We’re going into the kitchen now,” Lamar said. “Whatever you do, do not react to what you see.”

“What--?”