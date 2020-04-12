Carpenter's Column: Do-it-yourself hair coloring for men

My ol’ buddy Lamar said, “I need you over here right now.”
I could barely hear him over the phone. “Why are you whispering?”
“I’m in the bathroom. I can’t talk. Just get over here.”
“I can’t,” I said. “Social distancing.”
“This is an emergency,” Lamar said. “Wear a mask and some gloves and get over here. I’m begging you.”
“I don’t have a mask.”
Lamar tried to contain a shriek. “Are you kidding me? Put on a bandanna; wear a pair of underwear on your head. I don’t care. Just get over here. I’m begging you.”
His voice changed as he spoke aloud to someone in another room. “I’ll be out in a minute, for Pete’s sake. I have to wash my hands.” Then to me he hissed, “I’m desperate,” and hung up.
This wasn’t my first distress call from Lamar. I finished the dishes. I found my shoes and put them on. I rummaged through a dresser drawer until I found a handkerchief.
It could serve as a mask on a melon, but it wasn’t going to work on my pumpkin-sized head. I found two more handkerchiefs and spent a few minutes cobbling together a three-hankie face mask. It had more Irish pennants than a boot camp bunk. I found a pair of nitrile gloves in the garage.
Lamar was sitting on the front step when I pulled up. He didn’t move from the step. He just glared at me as I walked up.
“Took you long enough.”
“How do you like my mask?” I struck a pose and smiled. I watched my reflected eyes sparkle in his sunglasses. From Lamar, nothing. I said, “So, what’s the big emergency? Another deep-fried turkey mishap?”
“Funny guy.” Lamar stood. “Look. Before we go inside, there’s something you have to know.”
He stood on the bottom step and looked down at me. He put both hands on my shoulders.
“We’re going into the kitchen. Juanita is in there. I’m coloring her hair.”
I felt my eyes bulge. I felt the urge to run. “Where’s her mom?”
“Charro is out of town,” Lamar said. “It’s not going well.”
“You should have told me over the phone,” I said.
“You wouldn’t have come.”
“You think?”
“We’re going into the kitchen now,” Lamar said. “Whatever you do, do not react to what you see.”
“What--?”
“I mean it Tom,” Lamar said. “We’ve been at it for almost two hours. All that’s left to do are her roots. And whatever you do, don’t give Juanita a mirror. Understood?”
I nodded weakly. I followed him through the house into the kitchen. Juanita sat at the table. A large dye-stained towel draped over her shoulders gave her a mottled, dispirited look. Rivulets of mascara stained her cheeks as she looked up at me.
I pulled down my mask and smiled wanly.
“Great. Two out of three stooges,” Juanita said. She looked at Lamar as he picked up the color brush with a trembling hand. She took a deep breath. “Let’s do this.”
She looked at me. “Don’t just stand there. Hand me that mirror.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!