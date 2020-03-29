Carpenter's Column: What’s that you say about social distance?

I ran into my ol’ buddy Lamar the other day. I was out for a walk in the neighborhood when I saw him approaching from the other direction. My eyesight is better than his. I waved. He didn’t.

Instead, he slowed his stride and squinted to see what fool would be waving his direction.

He grinned when he recognized me, but then he put up his hand to stop my approach. “Better not come too close,” he said. “I don’t feel well.”

I said, “Bell? I don’t hear a bell.”

“I didn’t say ‘bell’,” Lamar said. “I said I’m not feeling well.”

“I can’t tell, either,” I said. “But it does look like it’s kissing up to rain.”

Lamar said, “What sort of pain are you talking about?”

“Cane? I don’t need a cane,” I said. Why does everyone think I need a cane. Sure, my knees are shot and I use the handrails when I use the stairs, but I don’t need a cane. If I had one, though, I might have used it to clobber Lamar for the suggestion.