Carpenter's Column: The tissue of the Sierra Madre

Anyone who is willing to write and is serious about it will almost certainly find bathroom tissue. Only you must not go to the man who tells you this, for he has no bathroom tissue to offer and doesn’t know anyone who knows of a ready supply. This is exactly the reason why he gives you such generous advice, out of brotherly love, and to demonstrate how little he knows of the world.

The Subject would have carried heavy stones in a wheelbarrow for 10 hours a day if someone offered him an eight-roll pack of Charmin, but even if the bathroom tissue was right there on a shelf, The Subject would have been the last to land it, because there already would be hundreds waiting and the fastest of the community come first and the slow afterwards, if ever.

[Ed. Note: report transmission garbled]... A man dressed in white strolled up to a coffee stand and sat down...

The Subject rose from his bench, walked slowly over to the stand, said a few words to the man in white, who, hardly looking up, put his hand in his pocket, brought out a travel-sized packet of moist towelettes, and handed it to The Subject.