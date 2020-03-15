Carpenter's Column: The tissue of the Sierra Madre

Editor’s Note: We lost track of Tom when he went off in search of bathroom tissue. We received the following report from a private investigator, a Mr. B. Traven, whom we had employed to determine Tom’s whereabouts.
The bench on which The Subject was sitting was not so good. One of the slats was broken; the one next to it was bent so that to have to sit on it was sort of a punishment. If The Subject deserved punishment, or if punishment was being inflicted upon him unjustly, as most punishments are, such a thought did not appear to enter his head at this moment.
The Subject was too much occupied with other thoughts to take any account of how he was sitting. Just then he was looking for a solution to that age-old problem which makes so many people forget all other thoughts and things. He worked his mind to answer the question: where can I find a supply of bathroom tissue for my home?
If you already have a sufficient supply of bathroom tissue in your home, then it is less urgent to procure more, and you can relax and observe the hoarding with detached amusement. If you don’t have any in reserve, then you have a problem.
The Subject had a problem. In fact, he had less than nothing. All he had is his newspaper columns, but they were neither good nor complete. The Subject’s columns may be considered an alternative solution for his predicament.
Anyone who is willing to write and is serious about it will almost certainly find bathroom tissue. Only you must not go to the man who tells you this, for he has no bathroom tissue to offer and doesn’t know anyone who knows of a ready supply. This is exactly the reason why he gives you such generous advice, out of brotherly love, and to demonstrate how little he knows of the world.
The Subject would have carried heavy stones in a wheelbarrow for 10 hours a day if someone offered him an eight-roll pack of Charmin, but even if the bathroom tissue was right there on a shelf, The Subject would have been the last to land it, because there already would be hundreds waiting and the fastest of the community come first and the slow afterwards, if ever.
[Ed. Note: report transmission garbled]... A man dressed in white strolled up to a coffee stand and sat down...
The Subject rose from his bench, walked slowly over to the stand, said a few words to the man in white, who, hardly looking up, put his hand in his pocket, brought out a travel-sized packet of moist towelettes, and handed it to The Subject.
For a moment The Subject stood bewildered, not trusting his eyes. Then he walked back to his bench. He had not counted on anything, or at least not on a fresh packet of towelettes. He caressed the packet in his pocket. What should he do with this treasure?
More to follow. — B.T.