Carpenter's Column: Some rules noted from a safe distance

I’m a law-abiding man. I pay my taxes. I walk on the right side of the FUTS. All I ask is that rules are unambiguous. In our current situation neither the Arizona Revised Statutes nor the City Code have proven particularly helpful. What I need are universal laws applicable to our predicament. I had no choice but to turn to “The Official Rules: The Definitive, Annotated Collection of Laws, Principles, and Instructions for Dealing with the Real World,” by Paul Dickson. New York: Dell Publishing, 1978.
Dibble’s First Law of Sociology: Some do, some don’t.
Branch’s First Law of Crises: The spirit of public service will rise, and the bureaucracy will multiply itself much faster, in times of grave national concern.
Epstein’s Law: If you think the problem is bad now, just wait until we’ve solved it.
Gadarene Swine Law: Merely because the group is in formation does not mean that the group is on the right course.
Morley’s Conclusion: No man is lonely while eating spaghetti.
Brien’s First Law: At some time in the life cycle of virtually every organization, its ability to succeed in spite of itself runs out.
Ginsberg’s Theorem: (1) You can’t win. (2) You can’t break even. (3) You can’t even quit the game.
Ehrman’s Corollary to Ginsberg’s Theorem. (1) Things will get worse before they get better. (2) Who said things would get better?
Koppett’s Law: Whatever creates the greatest inconvenience for the largest number must happen.
Dow’s Law: In a hierarchical organization, the higher the level, the greater the confusion.
Loevinger’s Law: Bad news drives good news out of the media.
You have free articles remaining.
Freemon’s Rule: Circumstances can force a generalized incompetent to become competent, at least in a specialized field.
Gummidge’s Law: The amount of expertise varies in inverse proportion to the number of statements understood by the general public.
Clopton’s Law: For every credibility gap there is a gullibility fill.
The Second Order Rule of Bureaucracy: The more directives you issue to solve a problem, the worse it gets.
Jacquin’s Postulate on Democratic Governments. No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.
McClaughry’s Law of Public Policy: Politicians who vote huge expenditures to alleviate problems get re-elected; those who propose structural changes to prevent problems get early retirement.
Weiler’s law: Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn’t have to do it himself.
Fyffe’s Axiom: The problem-solving process will always break down at the point at which it is possible to determine who caused the problem.
Kaplan’s Law of the Instrument. Give a small boy a hammer and he will find that everything he encounters needs pounding.
Cooke’s Law: In any decision situation, the amount of relevant information available is inversely proportional to the importance of the decision.
Harvard Law: Under the most rigorously controlled conditions of pressure, temperature, volume, humidity, and other variables, the organism will do as it **** well pleases.
Waldo’s Observation: One man’s red tape is another man’s system.
Cole’s Law. Thinly sliced cabbage.