Carpenter's Column: Some rules noted from a safe distance

I’m a law-abiding man. I pay my taxes. I walk on the right side of the FUTS. All I ask is that rules are unambiguous. In our current situation neither the Arizona Revised Statutes nor the City Code have proven particularly helpful. What I need are universal laws applicable to our predicament. I had no choice but to turn to “The Official Rules: The Definitive, Annotated Collection of Laws, Principles, and Instructions for Dealing with the Real World,” by Paul Dickson. New York: Dell Publishing, 1978.

Dibble’s First Law of Sociology: Some do, some don’t.

Branch’s First Law of Crises: The spirit of public service will rise, and the bureaucracy will multiply itself much faster, in times of grave national concern.

Epstein’s Law: If you think the problem is bad now, just wait until we’ve solved it.

Gadarene Swine Law: Merely because the group is in formation does not mean that the group is on the right course.

Morley’s Conclusion: No man is lonely while eating spaghetti.

Brien’s First Law: At some time in the life cycle of virtually every organization, its ability to succeed in spite of itself runs out.