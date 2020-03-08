Carpenter's Column: All things considered, I’d rather be asleep

I’m not a very good sleeper, but you know what? I’m willing to put in a few extra hours every day to get better. That’s just the kind of hard worker I am. — Jarod Kintz
My friend’s snoring is so bad, his wife bought one of those anti-snoring devices. I believe it’s call a Taser. — Greg Tamblyn
It seems the world was divided into good and bad people: the good ones slept better while the bad ones seemed to enjoy the waking hours more. — Woody Allen
Early to bed and early to rise makes a man tired by mid afternoon. — Storz’s Revision
Life is something that happens to you when you can’t get to sleep. — Elbert Hubbard
The amount of sleep needed by the average person is five minutes more. — Max Kaufman
I honestly believe there’s nothing like going to bed with a good book . . . or a friend who’s read one. — Oscar Levant
The one who snores will fall asleep first. — Proverb
Insomnia: a contagious disease often transmitted from babies to parents. — Anonymous
No human being believes that any other human being has a right to be in bed when he himself is up. — Robert Wilson Lynd
I was sleeping the other night, alone, thanks to the exterminator. — Emo Phillips
I grew up in a very large family in a very small house; I never slept alone until after I was married. — Lewis Grizzard, Jr.
There is only one thing worse than dreaming you are at a conference and waking to find that you are at a conference, and that is the conference where you can’t fall asleep. — Czecinski’s Conclusion.
A professor is one who talks in someone else’s sleep. — W. H. Auden
I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency, even if I’m in a cabinet meeting. — Ronald Reagan
People who say that they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one. — Leo J. Burke
In life your dreams may not come true, but sooner or later one of your nightmares will. — Richard Jeni
Before marriage, a man will go home and lie awake all night thinking about something you said; after marriage, he’ll go to sleep before you finish saying it. — Helen Rowland
There never was a child so lovely, but his mother was glad to get him asleep. — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Men who are unhappy, like men who sleep badly, are always proud of the fact. — Bertrand Russell
My friend has difficulty sleeping, but I can do it with my eyes closed. — Shmuel Breban
I think sleeping was my problem in school. If school had started at four in the afternoon, I’d be a college graduate today. — George Foreman
Everyone should have kids. They are the greatest joy in the world. But they are also terrorists. You realize this as soon as they are born and they start using sleep deprivation to break you. — Ray Romano
I feel sorry for people who don’t drink. When they wake up in the morning, that’s as good as they are going to feel all day. — Frank Sinatra