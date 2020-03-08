Carpenter's Column: All things considered, I’d rather be asleep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I grew up in a very large family in a very small house; I never slept alone until after I was married. — Lewis Grizzard, Jr.

There is only one thing worse than dreaming you are at a conference and waking to find that you are at a conference, and that is the conference where you can’t fall asleep. — Czecinski’s Conclusion.

A professor is one who talks in someone else’s sleep. — W. H. Auden

I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency, even if I’m in a cabinet meeting. — Ronald Reagan

People who say that they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one. — Leo J. Burke

In life your dreams may not come true, but sooner or later one of your nightmares will. — Richard Jeni

Before marriage, a man will go home and lie awake all night thinking about something you said; after marriage, he’ll go to sleep before you finish saying it. — Helen Rowland

There never was a child so lovely, but his mother was glad to get him asleep. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Men who are unhappy, like men who sleep badly, are always proud of the fact. — Bertrand Russell