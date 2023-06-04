Preparing to celebrate Father’s Day on June 18th? Each of the following wines is an exceptional choice within its price range, not only for that special day but also throughout the summer. Wines only available by direct shipping from the winery are indicated by “DS”.

$10s – 20s

Underwood (by Union Wine) 2021 Pinot Noir “Oregon” ($14): Good bargain appealing on the palate with strength, body, fruit, balance and finish.

Umani Ronchi 2020 Verdicchio “Casal di Serra, Italy” ($19): This superb white wine features full body, strong but excellently balanced fruit, pleasing personality and remarkable length.

Saint Cosme 2021 Syrah “Cotes du Rhone, France” ($20): Beautiful hue pairs with rounded body, forward fruit, fine balance and medium-strong tannins.

Hard Working 2021 red blend “High on the Hog, Paso Robles” ($25): Outstanding with strength, body, balance, complexity, integration and personality.

La Crema 2022 Sauvignon Blanc “Sonoma County” ($25): Appeals with vigor, smooth body, very well balanced fruit and lingering length.

More fine values: Hard Working 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon “Bull by the Horns, Paso Robles” ($25); Hard Working 2021 Syrah “Right Hand Man, Paso Robles” ($25); Landmark 2021 Pinot Noir “Overlook, Sonoma, Monterey and Santa Barbara Counties” ($27); Markham 2018 red blend “The Altruist, Napa Valley” ($29)

$30s – 40s

Quivira 2021 Sauvignon Blanc “Fig Tree Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley” ($30): Impresses the palate with strength, body, fruit, balance, personality and length.

Charles Krug 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Napa Valley” ($41): Quality all around with purple hue, exceptional nose and notable vigor, balance and finish.

Insoglio 2021 red blend “Bibbona, Italy” ($43): Superb nose, appealing vitality, full body, very well balanced fruit and medium tannins.

Rombauer 2019 Merlot “Napa Valley” ($48): Commands attention with its purple color, layered nose and strength, body, fruit, complexity, integration and length.

Other impressive selections: Ghost Hull 2020 red blend “Monterey” ($30); Dry Creek Vineyard 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Dry Creek Valley” ($35); Crossbarn 2019 Pinot Noir “Sonoma Coast” ($37); Rombauer 2020 Zinfandel “California” ($38); Dry Creek Vineyard 2020 Zinfandel “Old Vine, Dry Creek Valley($45); La Crema non-vintage sparkling wine “Brut Rose, Russian River Valley” ($45)

$50s-$60s:

Dry Creek Vineyard 2019 red blend “The Mariner, Dry Creek Valley” ($50): Outstanding strength, body, fruit, balance and complexity all carry through a long-extended finish.

Fritz 2020 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($50): Deep purple color and strongly appealing nose, yet even better on the palate with excellent power, body, balance, complexity, refinement, personality and length.

Imagery 2020 Barbera “Sonoma Valley” ($50 DS): Superb on the palate with strength, thick body, gorgeous fruit, honed balance, attractive personality and wonderful finish.

Dutcher Crossing 2018 Zinfandel “Pritchett Peaks Vineyard, Rockpile” ($52 DS): Light in color, but a fine nose and exceptional palate featuring vigor, body, honed balance, forward personality and extended finish.

Benziger 2019 red blend “Oonapais, Sonoma Valley” ($55 DS): This Cabernet-based blend is outstanding with its purple hue, powerful nose and excellence on the palate with vigor, body, fruit, balance, integration, refinement and personality, all carrying through a generous finish.

Dry Creek Vineyard 2019 Zinfandel “Beeson Ranch, Dry Creek Valley” ($55 DS): Enjoy strength and complexity on nose and palate with excellently balanced fruit, appealing personality and prolonged length.

Saintsbury 2021 Chardonnay “Brown Ranch, Carneros” ($62): The best white wine tasted for this column. Excels with strength, body, fruit, balance, complexity and more, all carried for lingering length.

Innumero 2021 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($68 DS): Attractive hue and an excellent nose are actually overwhelmed by superbness on the palate featuring impressive power, full body, strong fruit, wonderful balance and excellence in complexity, integration, refinement and personality.

Additional fine wines: Stonestreet 2018 Chardonnay “Alexander Valley” ($50); Dutcher Crossing 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon “Taylor Reserve, Dry Creek Valley ($52 DS); Dutcher Crossing 2019 Pinot Noir “Cut Root Vineyard, Russian River Valley ($59 DS); Kopke non-vintage Port “10 Years Old White, Douro, Portugal” ($67 online); Sarah’s Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir “Reserve, Santa Clara Valley” ($68 DS)

$70s+:

Saintsbury 2021 Pinot Noir “Robert’s Road Vineyard, Petaluma Gap” ($80): This exceptional wine excels on both nose and palate. Savor great strength, thick body, wonderful fruit and powerful complexity, all of which extend for superb length. Among the best Pinots I’ve tasted.

Justin 2020 red blend “Isosceles, Paso Robles” ($85): This Cabernet-based blend is outstanding across the board. Highlights include deep purplish color, appealing vitality, impressive complexity, ample body, superb balance and minutes-long finish.

DAOU 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon “Soul of a Lion, Adelaide District, Paso Robles” ($150): Among the joys of tasting this wonderful Cabernet are memorable strength, entrancing dimensionality, thick body, beautiful refinement and a remarkably smooth, complex, lengthy finish.

Other superb wines: Saintsbury 2019 Pinot Noir “Pratt Vineyard, Sonoma Coast ($72); Imagery 2020 red blend “Pallas, Sonoma Valley ($75 DS); Alma Rosa 2020 Pinot Noir “La Encantada, Sta. Rita Hills” ($78 DS); Iron Horse 2019 Pinot Noir “Gold Ridge, Green Valley, Russian River Valley” ($87 DS); Concannon 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon “Clone 7, Livermore Valley” ($95 DS); Etude 2019 Pinot Noir “Heirloom, Grace Benoist Ranch, Carneros” ($95 DS)

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.